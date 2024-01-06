StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

