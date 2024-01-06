Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CRBP opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
