Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

CRBP opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

