Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

