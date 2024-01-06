Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

