StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 3.7 %

NNVC opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.