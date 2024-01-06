OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMVKY opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $52.02.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

