OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 10th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OMVKY opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $52.02.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
