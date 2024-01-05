Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $302.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $305.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

