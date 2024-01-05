Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

