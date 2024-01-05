Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $654.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $462.22 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $610.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

