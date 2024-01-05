RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $86.19 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

