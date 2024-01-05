Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.29. The stock had a trading volume of 259,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

