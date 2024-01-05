463 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $614.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.83 and a 200 day moving average of $544.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

