Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDX opened at $244.51 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $180.88 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day moving average is $255.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

