Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.78. 359,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.81 and its 200-day moving average is $510.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

