Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 292,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

TRV stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

