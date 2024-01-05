Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

