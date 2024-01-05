Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $614.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $636.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $586.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

