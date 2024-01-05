Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $12.97 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 5.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $614.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

