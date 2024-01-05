Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $267,519,171. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.25. 1,000,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,053. The company has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.55 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

