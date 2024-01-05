Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The firm has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

