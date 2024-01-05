Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $149.98. 600,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,435. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

