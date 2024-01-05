BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.02.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

