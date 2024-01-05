Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

