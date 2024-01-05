Geneva Partners LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 451,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.