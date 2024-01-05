Geneva Partners LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
WMB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 451,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
