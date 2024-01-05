Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

