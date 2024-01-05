Geneva Partners LLC Buys Shares of 37,968 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. TJX Companies accounts for 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,779. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.