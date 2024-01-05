Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $431,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. 783,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,268. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

