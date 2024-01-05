E&G Advisors LP Buys 900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 1,091,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,766. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

