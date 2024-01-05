Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

