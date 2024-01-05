Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $215.63. The company had a trading volume of 177,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,571. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average is $204.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

