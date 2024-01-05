Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.15. 1,013,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

