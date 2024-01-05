Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 356,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

