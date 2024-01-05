Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

