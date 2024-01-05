SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $786.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $734.46 and a 200 day moving average of $701.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

