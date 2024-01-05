Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

