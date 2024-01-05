Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. 689,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,628. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.45 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

