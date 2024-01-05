Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.98. The stock had a trading volume of 390,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,832. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
