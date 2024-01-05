Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.98. The stock had a trading volume of 390,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,832. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.