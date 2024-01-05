CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. 1,426,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

