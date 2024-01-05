Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $370,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

