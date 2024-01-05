Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $156.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,756. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.