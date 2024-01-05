AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 1,737,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,547. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

