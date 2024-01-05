AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 3,540 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 2,292,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

