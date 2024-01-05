Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.87 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

