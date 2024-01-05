Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.06. 146,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,664. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

