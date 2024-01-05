Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.81. 167,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,396. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.05 and a 200 day moving average of $441.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

