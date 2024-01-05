Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.9% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.35. 615,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

