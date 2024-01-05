Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $156.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

