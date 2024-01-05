The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.