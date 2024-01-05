Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

