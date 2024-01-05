Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.10. 132,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

